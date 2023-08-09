America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Car Crashes Into Second Floor Of House

A driver in Pennsylvania crashed their car into the second floor of a house, with photos from the scene showing the side of the vehicle lodged into the home with its back wheels dangling off the roof. What do you think?

“I celebrate not that the driver crashed, but that for a moment, they flew.”

John Denton, Sauce Chef

“Yeah, I suck at parking, too.”

Ernest Braatz, Dress Zipper

“It’s their fault for building a house near a street.”

Larissa Silvas, Candle Lighter