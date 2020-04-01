America's Finest News Source.
Subscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Careless Imprisoned Migrants Showing Zero Respect For Social-Distancing Rules

SEE MORE: Immigration
ImmigrationcoronavirusNewsVol 56 Issue 13
Illustration for article titled Careless Imprisoned Migrants Showing Zero Respect For Social-Distancing Rules

EL PASO, TX—Revealing a total disregard for the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, a photograph leaked Wednesday shows imprisoned migrants in a U.S. detention facility completely ignoring the social-distancing guidelines experts agree are necessary to contain Covid-19. “It’s like they’re not even trying to keep 6 feet apart,” said Laura Britton, a local accountant and mother of three, who viewed the photo of several dozen detainees crowded together in a small cell and expressed frustration that the self-isolation efforts her family had undertaken would be “all for nothing” if so many others broke the rules. “We’re gonna have to quarantine even longer because of unbelievably selfish people like this. There’s eight of them sharing one bed, and not to be rude, but a lot of them look like they haven’t washed their hands in a long time. Some look really young, too, and while they may not be showing symptoms, they could still spread the disease to more vulnerable people. Seriously, where are those kids’ parents?” At press time, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced it would begin strict enforcement of the CDC’s social-distancing guidelines by moving each of the migrants into solitary confinement.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Trojan Introduces New Anti-Anxiety Weighted Condoms

Global Pandemic That Has Killed Thousands Giving Woman Just The Push She Needed To Organize Tupperware Cabinet

Avid Sports Bettor Forced To Gamble On Stock Market Like Real Degenerate

Rikers Inmates Punished After Guards Catch Them Trying To Make Bootleg Coronavirus Vaccine