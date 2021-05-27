Carey Price Lets In Easy Goal While Contemplating Chemical Properties Of Ice

MONTREAL—Getting jarred back to reality by the screams of the crowd as the puck slid past his skates, Canadiens goaltender Carey Price let in an easy goal against the Maple Leafs Thursday while contemplating the chemical properties of ice. “It goes from a liquid to a solid to a vapor just like that,” said Price, who had slowly drifted away from the net after becoming entranced by a patch of shredded ice near the penalty box. “Ice is really something when you think about it. I hate to give up an easy goal, but I also don’t want to lose sight of the magic that exists in the everyday world. We carve up this ice for hours at a time and yet it still holds us up—that means a lot.” At press time, Price delayed the game to contemplate the hard rubber of the hockey puck after making a save.

