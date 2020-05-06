Carnival Cruise Line To Resume Service In August

Carnival Cruise Line, whose fleet has been docked since the CDC issued a No Sail Order in March, announced plans to resume sailing in August starting with cruises out of ports in Texas and Florida. What do you think?

“I’ll be s ure to wipe down the hips of the person in front of me in the conga line.” Alvin Catalano • Orthopedic Blacksmith

Advertisement

“Good, we could use more controlled experiments to help determine the virus’s true death rate.” Lorena Woolner • Blanket Smoother

“Yes, then we kill the virus in international waters. Very smart.” Wyat Bischot • Classroom Stenographer