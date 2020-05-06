America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Carnival Cruise Line To Resume Service In August

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 18
Vol 56 Issue 18 Opinion

Carnival Cruise Line, whose fleet has been docked since the CDC issued a No Sail Order in March, announced plans to resume sailing in August starting with cruises out of ports in Texas and Florida. What do you think?

“I’ll be sure to wipe down the hips of the person in front of me in the conga line.”

Alvin Catalano • Orthopedic Blacksmith

“Good, we could use more controlled experiments to help determine the virus’s true death rate.”

Lorena Woolner • Blanket Smoother

“Yes, then we kill the virus in international waters. Very smart.”

Wyat Bischot • Classroom Stenographer

