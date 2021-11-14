INDIANAPOLIS—Cursing as yet another call interrupted a fade route to T.Y. Hilton, Colts quarterback Carson Wentz confirmed Sunday that his helmet radio won’t stop ringing despite answering just a single call from a telemarketer last week. “Jesus Christ, I answer one unknown number that I thought might be our offensive coordinator and now it’s 28 times per game,” said Wentz, who claims he has been bombarded with calls from both live people pretending to be creditors or the IRS and automated calls about insurance or supposedly stolen credit cards. “I’ve asked them, ‘Do you have any respect for people’s time? I’m out here trying to enjoy this game,’ but they just talk right over me. Sometimes they’ll do that thing where they fake not hearing you so you’re tricked into answering, and I’ll spend half the huddle saying, ‘Hello?’ and won’t even get a play call out. And all this won’t stop even though I put my helmet on the no-call list.” At press time, Wentz was apologizing for swearing at his mother after mistaking her call to check on his game for a telemarketer.

