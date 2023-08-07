Cat-Sitter Instructed On How To Overfeed Cats

HENDERSON, NV—Launching into careful step-by-step directions regarding care for her pets, local woman Bianca Williamson reportedly instructed cat-sitter Emily Pacana this week on how to overfeed her cats. “It’s pretty simple—in the morning, they get too much dry food, and in the evening, they get too much wet food,” said Williamson, who showed Pacana the plastic scoop she used each day to accurately measure out one-and-a-half times the amount of veterinarian-recommended calories the domestic shorthairs required. “I overfeed them just like I’d overfeed my own children. Don’t worry, it’s super easy. If they’re not so full they’re about to puke, they’ll let you know.” At press time, Williamson added that just to be safe, the sitter should go ahead and leave the whole bag out for the cats.

