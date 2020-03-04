America's Finest News Source.
Catholic Leaders Transfer Most Alluring Children To Another Church

Illustration for article titled Catholic Leaders Transfer Most Alluring Children To Another Church

Vatican officials are under fire for what many are calling their ineffectual, soft-handed response to charges of mass sexual abuse within the Catholic church. Will transferring the most alluring Catholic children to another church be enough?

