Catholics Flock To Church To See ‘Intact’ Remains Of Nun Who Died In 2019

Thousands of Christians have flocked to a small Missouri town to see the exhumed body of a nun who has barely decomposed since she died in 2019, with some claiming her ‘incorrupt’ body signals sainthood. What do you think?

“Like everything we don’t fully and immediately understand, it’s a miracle!” Jeff Mubarak, Unemployed

“Save a piece for me!” Richard Hobbs, Necktie Hemmer

