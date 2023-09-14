America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Catholics Flock To Church To See ‘Intact’ Remains Of Nun Who Died In 2019

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Thousands of Christians have flocked to a small Missouri town to see the exhumed body of a nun who has barely decomposed since she died in 2019, with some claiming her ‘incorrupt’ body signals sainthood. What do you think?

“Like everything we don’t fully and immediately understand, it’s a miracle!”

Jeff Mubarak, Unemployed

Watch
Ron DeSantis Booed Off Stage After Flashing His Stomach
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Department Of Transportation Announces $1 Billion Investment In Horses
Monday 12:41PM
This Week’s Most Viral News: September 08, 2023
Friday 12:03PM

“Save a piece for me!”

Richard Hobbs, Necktie Hemmer

Advertisement

“Yet again, people obsess over a woman’s body. “

Rose Cully, Menu Expert