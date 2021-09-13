CBS has announced its new reality TV show, The Activist, in which contestants compete in media stunts and digital campaigns to garner public attention for their cause, with results partly measured by online engagement and other social media metrics. What do you think?

“I’ll watch this show if I can write it off on my taxes.” Rafi Grieg, Mood Setter

“Letting Usher host the show will be a tough charitable act to beat.” Fabio Pruitt, Unemployed