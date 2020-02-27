America's Finest News Source.
The Topical

CBS Inks Deal For 30-Episode Bloomberg Ad

SEE MORE: Onion Public Radio
Onion Public RadioPodcasts

Hear why CBS studio executives are calling the decision to order up a full series of long-form ads from the Bloomberg campaign a “no-brainer.”

The Topical is presented by Cash App, the #1 finance app in the app store. Download Cash App in the App Store or Google Play Store and use the promo code TOPICAL today! Not only will you get $10 but Cash App will send $10 to Earthjustice, a non-profit dedicated to litigating environmental issues.

You can find The Topical on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Taylor Swift Unveils Even Darker Persona With New Single ‘Skullfucking Maggot Shit Boyfriend’

New, Inclusive Gerber Campaign Features First Adult Gerber Baby

The Onion’s Guide To The 2020 Democratic Candidates

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens