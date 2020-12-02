CDC Advisers Vote On Who Will Get Covid-19 Vaccine First

A federal advisory committee voted Tuesday to affirm CDC director Robert Redfield’s recommendation that healthcare workers and nursing home residents get priority in receiving the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available. What do you think?
“Front line workers and the elderly should be first to watch me get the vaccine.”
Chelsea Barnard • Deep Fryer
“Wow, must be nice to be at high risk of contracting coronavirus.”
TJ Ephraim • Systems Analyst
“So I guess calling dibs means nothing to these people, huh?”
John Fornier • Spell Check Specialist