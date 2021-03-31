CDC Announces It Kind Of Embarrassing To Get Coronavirus This Late In Pandemic

ATLANTA—Stressing that no normal person would even do such a thing at this stage in the ongoing crisis, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that, frankly, it was kind of embarrassing to get coronavirus this late in the pandemic. “Honestly, we’re far past the point where it wouldn’t be awkward and just sort of baffling for someone to contract Covid -19,” said CDC director Rochelle Walansky, adding that it might have made sense to get the coronavirus several months ago when more people were in hospitals or recovering at home, but that it really raised questions about where you were as a human being to be this far behind the curve. “Look, if you had come to me last year in the summer or even fall and said ‘I can’t smell anything—w hat should I do?’ I would have understood. But now? It just makes me wonder what the hell is wrong with you. I’m not trying to mean here. But at this point, even among medical professionals, it’s humiliating for the m to treat you. Don’t make them do that.” Walansky added that it was especially mortifying for an American to get coronavirus because the CDC had specifically asked them not to do that.

