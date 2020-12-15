CDC Announces Vince Neil Will Be First Member Of Mötley Crüe To Get Covid Vaccine

ATLANTA—After consulting with an interagency panel of top public health experts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that lead vocalist Vince Neil would be the first member of Mötley Crüe to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. “It’s important that we begin the inoculation of Mötley Crüe on the frontlines of the band, starting with those who have the highest level of audience interaction,” said CDC director Robert Redfield, adding that as frontman, Neil qualified for essential worker status, with the band’s limited success during his 1992­–1996 hiatus from the group proving he was vital to its popularity. “From there, we will work our way through all current and former members, taking into consideration various factors like comorbidities, age, and ability to be replaced by a journeyman session player. Getting everyone in the Crüe immunized will take time, and we ask for the patience of valued members like Nikki Sixx, who based on our criteria will likely fall somewhere in the middle, despite his role as the band’s primary songwriter. While there are clearly many variables at work, we do know that because he is the youngest member of the group and can be socially distanced upon a massive drum riser, Tommy Lee may not see a vaccine until 2022—behind not only his own bandmates but also senior members of Ratt, Quiet Riot, and W.A.S.P.” Redfield went on to say that it should be quick and easy for Neil to receive his injection, seeing as he has not worn a shirt with sleeves in the past several decades.



