CDC Eases Outdoor Mask Guidelines

The CDC has eased the nation’s outdoor mask guidelines, saying unvaccinated Americans can go maskless outside alone or with members of their household while fully vaccinated people can forego masks outside completely unless in large crowds. What do you think?
“I can finally join the ranks of people who never gave a shit.”
Milton Lebrun, Unemployed
“But they look so good on some people.”
Heath Goodie, Wicker Consultant
“Ah, to feel sunlight on my lips!”
Donora Sheffield, Gunk Identifier