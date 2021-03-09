CDC: Fully Vaccinated People Can Gather Indoors Without Masks

The CDC released guidelines for Americans fully vaccinated against Covid-19, saying they can gather indoors with others who are vaccinated with no precautions but must still adhere to masking and social distancing in public spaces. What do you think?

“I knew I couldn’t put off hugging my grandkids forever.” Gavin Lyman, Parachute Model

“Okay , but so far, there aren’t any vaccinated people I want to be in a room with.” Dan Ridgeway, Systems Analyst