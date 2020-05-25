CDC Issues Safety Guidelines For Pools, Water Parks, Hot Tubs

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released new guidelines for public pools and aquatic centers set to reopen this summer, urging employees and guests to wear masks and maintain social distancing both in and out of the water. What do you think?

“Oh crap, I didn’t realize the virus can swim.” Wally Alleborn • Slipcover Embroiderer

“I bought a skimpy little face mask that will hopefully cut down on unsightly tan lines.” Natasha Conger • Systems Analyst

“Okay, but are we still allowed to drown?” Elliott Forbstein • Cat Translator