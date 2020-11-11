America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

CDC Issues Updated Thanksgiving Guidelines

Vol 56 Issue 45Opinion

The Centers for Disease Control has updated its holiday guidelines ahead of Thanksgiving, urging Americans to stay home and avoid indoor get-togethers as small household gatherings are a major contributor to the worsening coronavirus pandemic. What do you think?

“Don’t worry, we got the turkey tested.”

Thomas Weinberger • Unemployed

“A government telling me it’s patriotic to avoid my family is a government I can trust.”

Noel MurphyCrochet Blogger

“The CDC always has the best recipes, so I trust them.”

Sarah EubankGlacier Expert

