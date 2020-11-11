CDC Issues Updated Thanksgiving Guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control has updated its holiday guidelines ahead of Thanksgiving, urging Americans to stay home and avoid indoor get-togethers as small household gatherings are a major contributor to the worsening coronavirus pandemic. What do you think?

“Don’t worry, we got the turkey tested.” Thomas Weinberger • Unemployed

“A government telling me it’s patriotic to avoid my family is a government I can trust.” Noel Murphy • Crochet Blogger