CDC Issues Updated Thanksgiving Guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control has updated its holiday guidelines ahead of Thanksgiving, urging Americans to stay home and avoid indoor get-togethers as small household gatherings are a major contributor to the worsening coronavirus pandemic. What do you think?
“Don’t worry, we got the turkey tested.”
Thomas Weinberger • Unemployed
“A government telling me it’s patriotic to avoid my family is a government I can trust.”
Noel Murphy • Crochet Blogger
“The CDC always has the best recipes, so I trust them.”
Sarah Eubank • Glacier Expert