The CDC recently issued an advisory after an increase in reported salmonella cases across the country, warning backyard farmers against getting too close to poultry in ways that could easily spread germs, like kissing or snuggling. What do you think?

“The hardest part of poultry farming is all the temptation.” Ryan Brooks, Produce Polisher

“Not a problem, my chickens and I are taking it slow.” Joey McNeese, Dialysis Assistant