ATLANTA—Urging the nation to protect themselves from the worst, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning Monday that going unvaccinated is not worth the risk of losing the ability to taste wings. “We are pleading with Americans who are yet vaccinated against Covid-19 to realize they are in severe danger of losing and never fully recovering the ability to appreciate a big plate of wings,” said CDC director Rochelle Walensky, who implored vaccine holdouts not to wait any longer, lest they lose the ability to taste and smell succulent and crispy wings forever. “Buffalo, barbecue, lemon pepper, garlic Parmesan, mango habanero—these are the precious and tangy flavors at risk. And this isn’t just about your ability to fully smell and taste wings, either. Together, we must safeguard our family’s ability to taste wings, our friends’ ability to taste wings, and our neighbors’ ability to taste wings as well.” At press time, nationwide vaccination rates had surged to 95%.

