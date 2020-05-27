America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

CDC Warns Of Aggressive Rats Scavenging For Food

Vol 56 Issue 21Opinion

According to the CDC, rats that normally feed on restaurant scraps are struggling to find new food sources as the pandemic keeps businesses locked down, causing the animals to become abnormally aggressive and, in some cases, resort to cannibalism and infanticide. What do you think?

“To be honest, this sounds like more of a concern for the rats.”

Caroline Ashwood • Fence Mechanic

“We should all seek creative solutions to our problems in these trying times.”

Rich Abrew • Kleenex Folder

“Sounds like nothing releasing thousands of snakes couldn’t fix.”

Harvey Black • Coupon Editor

