CDC Warns Of U.S. Coronavirus Outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control is warning Americans to prepare for potential coronavirus outbreaks across the country, urging people to take “social distancing measures” such as closing schools and staying home from work in order to avoid spreading the virus that has infected 80,000 people and caused 2,600 deaths worldwide. What do you think?

“Tell me, this isn’t one of those diseases that can spread from person to person, right?” Randee Barden • BBQ Meat Shredder

“Has America really fallen so far that we have to import all of our new epidemics?” Dalton Henley • Countertop Sanitizer

