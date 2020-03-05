America's Finest News Source.
The Topical

CDC Warns Public Of Mutating Coronavirus

SEE MORE: Onion Public Radio
Onion Public RadioPodcasts
Illustration for article titled CDC Warns Public Of Mutating Coronavirus

New data show that the virus Covid-19 has become so advanced that it could now mutate into anything or anyone, even someone you trust.

You can find The Topical on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

