The CDC says the number of positive flu tests so far this season is the highest it’s been in 13 years, with already 880,000 recorded cases of influenza illness, the last comparable flu “burden” being 2009 during the swine flu pandemic. What do you think?

“I thought we agreed we were going to stop talking about stuff like that.” Drew Selvig, Unemployed

“Well, there’s no way a pandemic on the scale of 2009 could ever happen again.” Becca Winters, Sex Critic