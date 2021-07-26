Celebrities Describe The Worst Parts Of Being Famous

Slideshow

Celebrities Describe The Worst Parts Of Being Famous

Alerts
Image for article titled Celebrities Describe The Worst Parts Of Being Famous

Being thrust into the public eye may seem like a blessing, but those who have lived it know it can also be a curse. We asked celebrities to describe the worst parts of being famous, and here is what they said.

Advertisement

2 / 22

Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas

Image for article titled Celebrities Describe The Worst Parts Of Being Famous

“People used to say, ‘Aren’t you Kirk Douglas’ son?’ Then they started saying, ‘Aren’t you Michael Douglas, Kirk Douglas’ son?’”

Advertisement

3 / 22

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck

Image for article titled Celebrities Describe The Worst Parts Of Being Famous

“Everyone relentlessly follows you around with cameras and won’t leave you alone. And they yell the most horrible things at you like, ‘Hey, Ben, we’re not done shooting this scene!’”

Advertisement

4 / 22

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep

Image for article titled Celebrities Describe The Worst Parts Of Being Famous

“Crabs are magnetized to my body. If I go to the beach, thousands of crabs come flying out of the water and become forcefully attached to my skin and hair and bones.”

Advertisement

5 / 22

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth

Image for article titled Celebrities Describe The Worst Parts Of Being Famous

“Suddenly, everyone gave me whatever I wanted because I was famous instead of just doing that because I was handsome.”

Advertisement

6 / 22

Harry Styles

Harry Styles

Image for article titled Celebrities Describe The Worst Parts Of Being Famous

“Wielding the power to ruin any goddamn marriage I want to.”

Advertisement

7 / 22

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel

Image for article titled Celebrities Describe The Worst Parts Of Being Famous

“Because of the Fast and Furious movies, everyone seems to think that I know how to fix their cars. They keep getting their busted cars towed to my house and tell me to fix them. I can’t. I don’t know how to do that, and I’m very busy.”

Advertisement

8 / 22

Christina Hendricks

Christina Hendricks

Image for article titled Celebrities Describe The Worst Parts Of Being Famous

“After a while, you don’t notice the rattling pack of skeletons that follow you anymore.”

Advertisement

9 / 22

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson

Image for article titled Celebrities Describe The Worst Parts Of Being Famous

“I can’t even leave my house without being mobbed by credit card companies that want me as their brand ambassador.”

Advertisement

10 / 22

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks

Image for article titled Celebrities Describe The Worst Parts Of Being Famous

“Objectively speaking, drinking all that adrenochrome we harvest from kids.”

Advertisement

11 / 22

Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley

Image for article titled Celebrities Describe The Worst Parts Of Being Famous

“It’s bizarre. The more money you make, the more free stuff you get. There are literally entire buildings in L.A. where celebrities can borrow any book they’re interested in reading.”

Advertisement

12 / 22

Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul

Image for article titled Celebrities Describe The Worst Parts Of Being Famous

“I don’t know if I’m immune to the venom, but ever since American Idol, bees and scorpions both refuse to sting me anymore.”

Advertisement

13 / 22

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence

Image for article titled Celebrities Describe The Worst Parts Of Being Famous

“All the hot 15-year-old boys I dream about asking me to prom actually do.”

Advertisement

14 / 22

George Clooney

George Clooney

Image for article titled Celebrities Describe The Worst Parts Of Being Famous

“I occasionally get offered large sums of money to let a camera record me pretending to be someone I’m not. It’s so fucking strange.”

Advertisement

15 / 22

Drake

Drake

Image for article titled Celebrities Describe The Worst Parts Of Being Famous

“I will probably never get used to being recognized while out on stage during a concert.”

Advertisement

16 / 22

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres

Image for article titled Celebrities Describe The Worst Parts Of Being Famous

“Hold on, let me get all this money out of the way. Say again?”

Advertisement

17 / 22

Elijah Wood

Elijah Wood

Image for article titled Celebrities Describe The Worst Parts Of Being Famous

“How I’m actually Daniel Radcliffe.”

Advertisement

18 / 22

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

Image for article titled Celebrities Describe The Worst Parts Of Being Famous

“I’m still getting used to fans complimenting me! Just the other day a girl came up to me after a show and told me how much she appreciates my work and how badly she wants my life and that someday she will have it, she will, and she will wear my skin like a cape. It was...humbling.”

Advertisement

19 / 22

Gilbert Gottfried

Gilbert Gottfried

Image for article titled Celebrities Describe The Worst Parts Of Being Famous

“I get to sing happy birthday for any kid celebrating at Chuck E. Cheese and traumatize them for life.”

Advertisement

20 / 22

Seth MacFarlane

Seth MacFarlane

Image for article titled Celebrities Describe The Worst Parts Of Being Famous

“I have been punched seven times after explaining that I am not actually a talking dog but just voice one on a television show.”

Advertisement

21 / 22

Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby

Image for article titled Celebrities Describe The Worst Parts Of Being Famous

“The level of media scrutiny for past misdeeds is just off the charts.”

Advertisement

22 / 22