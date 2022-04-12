Celebrities’ lives may seem perfect, but like anyone else, their actions have consequences. The Onion asked Hollywood’s biggest stars how being canceled changed them, and this is what they said.
Dave Chappelle
“I’ve had to accept the fact that saying bigoted, hateful things has consequences, like additional fame, wealth, and influence.”
Ellen DeGeneres
“I’ve learned who my real friends are, and I’m mean to them, too.”
J.K. Rowling
“I’ve had a lot of time to think about how I absolutely will not change.”
R. Kelly
“Being what? Wait, what did I do?”
Matt Lauer
“I do not have as much money as I used to.”
Matt Damon
“Now, I only use homophobic slurs when I truly mean them.”
Morgan Wallen
“As a white person, I’ve contemplated the racist history of the N-word and will never say it again on camera.”
Chris Noth
“Why don’t you sit on my lap while I tell you about it?”
Sia
“Took off the wig. Problem solved.”
Aziz Ansari
“I spent the entire time I was canceled learning how to play the guitar, but I still suck at it.”
Mario Batali
“I now cook tomato sauce exclusively for other depraved perverts.”
James Gunn
“This hiatus has given me some much-needed time to think long and hard about the deep sea and the undiscovered creatures that reside therein.”
Lea Michele
“I’m leaving fewer witnesses now.”
Tom Hanks
“I spend every waking moment consumed with guilt over my despicable and depraved deeds.”
Louis CK
“My hands get a little sweaty when an audience doesn’t welcome me with a standing ovation.”
Gina Carano
“I’m trying to focus on being a terrible, flat actor in small theater roles.”
Armie Hammer
“I just want to take this opportunity to state for the record that I have never indulged in the exquisite pleasure of tasting the forbidden fruit that is human flesh.”
Shannen Doherty
“My photo pops up now when you google ‘canceled celebrities,’ so that’s something.”
Edward Snowden
“I got really into borscht.”
Rupert Grint
“I haven’t been canceled yet but my agent is trying to book something for 2025.”
Mu’ammar Gaddhafi
“It helped me realize that I care too much about what other people think. Just be yourself.”
Hilaria Baldwin
“No hablo inglés.”