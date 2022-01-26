“I like the independence of investing in something that I can control the value of with one tweet.”
Elon Musk
Elon Musk
Bill Gates
Bill Gates
“At this point, I’ll do anything that takes attention away from the whole Jeffrey Epstein thing.”
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks
“Look, I’m allowed to do one utterly stupid thing in my life.”
Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi
“If you just left the closed-door briefing I did, you’d invest too.”
Drake
Drake
“Seemed like a great way for me to meet 15-year-olds.”
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon
“Growing up as a small town girl in the South, we had a little saying: In the near future, everyone will have a parallel digital identity.’”
Serena Williams
Serena Williams
“I was starting to worry I was too likable.”
Guillermo del Toro
Guillermo del Toro
“In the end, crypto really is the purest distillation of the human spirit. To laugh, to cry, to look at a computer…it’s a beautiful thing, a heartbreaking thing.”
Val Kilmer
Val Kilmer
“I like to keep my money where I can see it: floating around on the internet somewhere.”
Kanye West
Kanye West
“Could you even imagine me not getting involved in this shit?”
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski
“My financial advisor is 19 years old and terrifying.”
Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood
Hrrrrmmm. Grrrrrrrr. Argghhhhh.”
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
“I’ll be honest, I have absolutely no idea what happens to most of my money. My accountant just makes sure I have enough for a fresh silk kimono every morning, and what happens to the rest is a mystery.”
Britney Spears
Britney Spears
“What part of ‘I had no control over my finances’ do you not understand?”
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow
“I know a lucrative scam when I see one!”
Sheriff Woody
Sheriff Woody
“I think blockchain-secured decentralized currency is the future of money, and it’s time we cut out third-party intermediaries such as banks and allow individuals to control their assets as they alone see fit.”
Jacob Tremblay
Jacob Tremblay
“Crypto is an invaluable resource useful for cybercommerce; you see, men like myself have very specific appetites, appetites that can only be satisfied within the darkest corners of the internet.”
Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter
“It is imperative that we understand that the blockchain will be around much longer than our democracy.”
Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr.
“I wanted to get paid in Iranian rials, but my agent said he could do me one worse.”
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
“This was the best financial decision I’ve made since I got caught laundering enough money to be included in the Panama Papers.”
Jay Leno
Jay Leno
“I got bored of cars.”
Tom Brady
Tom Brady
“Gisele wouldn’t let me around real money anymore because I kept eating it.”
Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley
“Because it’s all money, baby! Cha-ching!”
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise
‘Crypto? No, sorry, the people who believe in that shit are crazy.”
Emeril Lagasse
Emeril Lagasse
“Bam!”
