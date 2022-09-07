Sean Penn

“What is age, really? A number? A piece of air? A slice of the mulberry pie of the world? When we limit ourselves to age we forget about the other nuanced features of the cosmos, from height to girth to the amount of eyes. When we reduce a person to their age, we forget about the inner bread of a person, the yeast inside their soul that grows and grows and grows, that mushrooms someday into a supple loaf of subconscious. Is 51 a much higher number than 24? Only if you look at it in terms of numbers, and not in terms of summer days, in soaring skyscrapers, in witnesses at a murder trial, in grains of the whitest sand. I ask you to open your mind, to ignore simple numerical separatives and to instead gulp frothingly in the wonderful cascade of the human spirit, to eschew the aberrations and defamations of incomplete and imperfect human beings who are just pursuing, as best they can, the same single truth: perkier tits. What? You asked.”