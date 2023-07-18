Celebrities React To The Actors’ Strike

The Screen Actors Guild and its nearly 160,000 members are currently on strike as they fight for a contract that addresses shrinking residuals, rising inflation, and the use of AI in TV and film. The Onion asked celebrities how they felt about the actors’ strike, and this is what they said.
Lea Michele
“If AI takes away background work, who will the lead actors harass and insult?”
Scarlett Johansson
“I think it’s necessary to get working actors a fair deal, but then again I married Colin Jost, so I wouldn’t trust my judgment.”
Mark Wahlberg
“No matter how long it takes or how hot it gets out there, someone who works for me will be standing strong on that picket line.”
Ryan Reynolds
“You want the new Deadpool movie? Take it up with the studio heads who refuse to talk. And you get unlimited talk & text for only $15 a month with Mint mobile.”
Tom Cruise
“What a great question! Keep up the awesome work, buddy!”
Judd Apatow
“So excited to get out there and join my community on the picket line in an environment where nobody is legally allowed to pitch me project ideas.”
Alec Baldwin
“Without all these essential underpaid people we wouldn’t have anyone to throw a glass of Perrier at.”
Bradley Cooper Replica Version 1.3
“I don’t really understand what all the fuss is about.”
Ryan Gosling
“I hope everyone can see how dangerous AI is now that it’s impacting beautiful people.”
Tom Hanks
“These entitled, communist bastards need to get back to work.
Kevin Spacey
“We’re still casting at my house.”
Ken Jennings
“I have no problem stepping in to replace all actors in all upcoming films.”
Optimus Prime
“This strike isn’t about big stars like me. It’s about the thousands of working actors putting food on the table playing toasters, blenders, and Bird scooters.”
Robert Downey Jr.
“I just really wish this had happened before we started filming Dolittle.”
Harry Styles
“Anything that puts Chris Pine out of work is something I support.”
George Clooney
“I’m not going to rest until we get all the oil on that beach cleaned up or whatever this one is about.”
Brian Cox
“This is all Jeremy Strong’s fault.”