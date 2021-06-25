Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

EntertainmentSlideshow

Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

Alerts
Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse
Advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

“After year of Chris constantly asking me to check out his band, I finally did and, look, even I have limits.”

Advertisement

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise

Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

Nicole Kidman? Haha! Great, so great! Thank you for asking. Hope you have an outstanding day!”

Advertisement

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods

Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

“Elin [Nordegren] said I was obsessed with golf, but when I started sleeping with other women, that wasn’t good enough either.”

Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds

Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

“It was tough, Scarlett told me I just wasn’t enough for her. She said she wanted a man who could make her break out in an amused half-smile every day.”

Advertisement

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson

Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

“All of them complained about my beloved eels.”

Advertisement

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock

Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

“I was an Academy Award-winning actress; he was the star of Monster Garage with appearances on Sons Of Guns and Spike TV. It was never going to work. I was just too intimidated.”

Advertisement

Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler

Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

“Will Arnett and I actually split because we wanted to see millions of sicko fans cry about how our divorce meant love was dead.”

Advertisement

Katy Perry

Katy Perry

Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

“You’ve heard Russell Brand say even one thing, yes?”

Advertisement

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck

Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

“Before we made a long-term commitment, Jennifer [Garner] and I should have talked openly about how much I’d want to one day fuck our nanny.”

Advertisement

Jason Sudekis

Jason Sudekis

Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

“Wait what? I need to make a call right now.”

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

Sometimes you look at someone and you just think, you know, I’m just not the same person I was when we got married 72 days ago. And that’s why I split with Kris Humphries.”

Advertisement

Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid

Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

“Meg Ryan refused to convert to Islam.”

Advertisement

Anna Faris

Anna Faris

Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

Chris Pratt and I made a suicide pact and then both backed out of it at the last minute. We just stood there, unfired pistols to our hands, and we knew the marriage was over.”

Advertisement

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes

Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

“I really want to tell you, but my NDA doesn’t run out for another 9,991 years.”

Advertisement

Carmen Electra

Carmen Electra

Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

“Everyone knew Dennis [Rodman] had a reputation, so I shouldn’t have been surprised that he insisted on natural granite countertops when I was pushing for soapstone. We were always doomed.”

Advertisement

Demi Moore

Demi Moore

Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

“He lied to me about his age. I was shocked. He told me he was a 53-year-old real estate lawyer. Turns out he was just some 20-something prank show host.”

Advertisement

George Clooney

George Clooney

Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

“We’re still happily married, but the minute Nespresso tells me to, I’ll dump Amal on the side of the road.”

Advertisement

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt

Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

“Basically, Anna Faris and I have been in entertainment for so long that we have the intellectual development of 12-year-olds and the egos of omnipotent gods. Combine those two, put us together in an environment of crass consumerism, and you have a recipe for a relationship imploding.”

Advertisement

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie

Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

“Mostly, I wanted to see old photos of Brad [Pitt] and I with a big crack photoshopped through the middle.”

Advertisement

Geena Davis

Geena Davis

Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

People like to sensationalize my marriage to Jeff [Goldblum], but at the end of the day, we’re both just fame-obsessed sociopaths like anyone else.”

Advertisement

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson

Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

“Sometimes people change. God, please don’t tell him yet, it’s going to break his heart.”

Advertisement

Gavin Rossdale

Gavin Rossdale

Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

“Me? I don’t know if you’d technically call me a celebrity. But, sure, I was married to Gwen Stefani and it ended.”

Advertisement

Kanye West

Kanye West

Illustration for article titled Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

“It can be hard, I respect the genius, but all geniuses are a little crazy too, and that can make it hard to live the kind of life I really want. But me and Kanye will always be best friends.”

Advertisement