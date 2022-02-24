With studios only willing to pay top talent tens of millions of dollars to act in films, Hollywood actors are often forced to find other sources of revenue to survive. Here are several entrepreneurial celebrities you never knew started their own brands of alcohol.
Ryan Reynolds (Aviation Gin)
Starting this alcohol brand was a great way for Reynolds to live out his lifelong passion of answering questions about why he started an alcohol brand.
Jay-Z (D’USSÉ Cognac)
Unlike many celebrities who start booze brands, the iconic rapper was extremely involved in signing the paperwork the marketing people shoved in front of him while he was on another call.
Jon Bon Jovi (Hampton Water)
The only celebrity alcohol specifically designed to be consumed while driving.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Teremana Tequila)
Johnson wanted to get behind an alcohol that he personally would never drink because it would poison his physique, but you’re welcome to have it if you’d like.
Sammy Hagar (Cabo Wabo Tequila)
This qualifies primarily if you loosen the definitions of both “celebrity” and “tequila.”
Snoop Dogg (19 Crimes Cali Red Blend)
Snoop became interested in this alcohol brand to get more access to wine bottles and see if they could be turned into bongs.
Jason Derulo (Bedlam Vodka)
Derulo will do whatever it takes to make sure people forget he was in the movie version of Cats.
Kendall Jenner (818 Tequila)
The perfect tequila for kicking back after a long day of not earning a single thing on your own.
Michael Jordan (Cincoro Tequila)
With a smooth, drinkable mouthfeel and superior taste, Cincoro Tequila was crafted by Michael Jordan to give Charles Barkley alcohol poisoning before the 1993 NBA Finals.
Elon Musk (Tesla Tequila)
For some reason contains copious amounts of dog blood, and advertises that fact all over the bottle.
Dermot Mulroney (Dermot Mulroney’s Incredibly Tasty Amaretto)
The phrase “Dermot Mulroney’s Incredibly Tasty Amaretto” just rolled off the tongue so smoothly it seemed crazy not to do it.
George Clooney (Casamigos)
In a brilliant act of corporate synergy, Clooney can be seen drinking his own tequila as a character in movies, as a guest on talk shows, and as a man sitting at home alone in the dark wondering when it became 3 a.m.
Spongebob Squarepants (Gin for Kids)
Critics say that a cartoon partnering with a liquor brand will encourage underage drinking, but children love it.
Gronk (Gronk)
Gronk.
Bethenny Frankel (Skinnygirl)
A powerful laxative, Skinnygirl products are often prescribed by doctors to clear the digestive system before a colonoscopy.
Nicole Kidman (Beer)
Have you ever tried beer before? It’s great!
Dan Aykroyd (Crystal Head Vodka)
Sold in an iconic skull-shaped receptacle, only one bottle has ever been produced, as Aykroyd was insistent on using his own skull for the packaging.
Pitbull (Voli 305)
A smooth refreshing finish for your first DUI.
