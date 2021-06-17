Celebrities You Never Knew Went To Jail

Prison seemed the only safe place for this comedic force of nature, whose brand of take-no-prisoners humor traumatized politically correct weaklings around the world.
Ricky Gervais
Prison seemed the only safe place for this comedic force of nature, whose brand of take-no-prisoners humor traumatized politically correct weaklings around the world.
Dev Patel
Patel has been caught red-handed three times tampering with the claw machine at a Niles, IL Brunswick Zone.
Jared Leto
Prior to making it big as a musician and actor, Leto was born in a federal penitentiary, fathered by a thousand psychopaths.
Busy Phillips
Convicted for possession of a missile system designed to destroy aircraft.
Bill Murray
Spends his nights locked inside the holding cell at Wrigley Field where they cattle-prod him onto the field every few months to sing and wave.
Mel Gibson
Arrested for a DUI in 2006, Gibson was unable to talk his way out of it despite using every anti-semitic slur in the book.
Flipper
The aquatic actor served over 4 years in a Florida penitentiary after developing a debilitating gambling habit and failing to pay over $3 million in back taxes.
Glenn Close
In her mid-20s, Close spent over four years in jail after helping take nine Israeli Olympians hostage at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich
Tim Allen
Arrested at 1978 in Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport after being found with more than 1 pound of cocaine, thus taking the fall for Richard Karn and allowing the notorious narcotics kingpin to remain at large.
You
You naive fool. You fell right into our trap by clicking on this slideshow. Guards!
James Gandolfini
The beloved actor died in prison after it was revealed that all of the murders he ordered as Tony Soprano were real.
Woody Allen
Wait, he DIDN’T?
Betty White
Spent 2 years in a U.S. POW camp after being captured during a botched kamikaze mission while fighting on behalf of the Imperial Japanese Army in World War II.
Donald Trump
Trump has spent the last 6.5 years incarcerated in a prison located in the fantasies of liberals across the country.
Johnny Cash
Imprisoned for seven misdemeanors over the course of his life despite writing many songs specifically about never having set foot near a jail.
Jason Alexander
Finding yourself pigeonholed in your career after performing as an iconic TV character is its own form of prison.
Jesus Of Nazareth
Oh, are you so warped by your modern liberal world that you don’t consider the most famous man in history a celebrity? Maybe open your mind and take other people’s beliefs into consideration here, okay? Executed for blasphemy.
Mark Wahlberg
Many fans will be shocked to learn the actor has only even spent one stint in prison.
J.K. Simmons
Got picked up one night for a drunk-and-disorderly charge, but disappeared into the role of an imprisoned man so well that police accidentally held him for 9 years.
Robert Downey Jr.
After being arrested in 1996 for possession of cocaine, heroin, and a Magnum handgun, Downey was sentenced to 3 years of prison plus 11 years in the Marvel Universe without parole.
