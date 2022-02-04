After a long night of drinking, there’s nothing better than a big sloppy meal to sop it all up. We asked celebrity chefs to describe their favorite hangover foods, and this is what they said.
Emeril Lagasse
“A burger. That’s all. Did you really need a celebrity chef to tell you a burger is a good hangover food? Couldn’t you have just asked, like, your roommate?”
David Chang
“The bottle or can that the alcohol came in. It’s got a good crunch.”
Rachael Ray
“Just fire up the oven to 350 and pop your head in there for about 30 seconds.”
Wolfgang Puck
“Meat. Blood red meat. Squealing, writhing, struggling meat. Meat. Meat.”
Bobby Flay
“One whole horseradish root, raw. It will not help with the hangover, but it is what you deserve.”
Mario Batali
“Legal counsel has advised me not to discuss anything involved before, during, or after I have consumed alcohol.”
Robert Irvine
“On a rough morning, I’ve gotta have something hearty and restorative like a lemon.”
Grant Achatz
“After drinking, I like to prepare a perfect filet mignon, but it looks like a PB&J and has a surprise twist of actually just being a cup of water.”
Paula Deen
“If it is the Lord’s will that I be hungover, who am I to challenge Him?”
Guy Fieri
“Buttered toast. What? I don’t have to be on 100% of the time.”
Ina Garten
“There is no amount of alcohol that I can physically put in my body that will give me a hangover anymore.”
Curtis Stone
“Who told you I get hangovers? God, is this another intervention?”
Éric Ripert
“If I’m really hurting, I’ll make a salad of kale and watercress, throw some salt on it, and charge somebody $35 for it. Makes me feel better pretty much right away.”
Jacques Pépin
“Pizza with the lights turned off.”
Tom Colicchio
“Sop up the alcohol by continuously eating omelets until you hear your stomach audibly rupture.”
Geoffrey Zakarian
“I’ve never been drunk on alcohol, but I often consume so much soup in one sitting that I can’t eat or drink anything else for weeks. When I finally recover from my broth-induced hangover, I inevitably consume another gallon of soup.”
José Andrés
“Going to a city ravaged by a hurricane is a sobering enough experience, but that’s only after I have a big cup of coffee.”
Jamie Oliver
“I’m lazy when I’m hungover, so I keep it simple with a homemade filet mignon.”
Giada De Laurentiis
“I follow my great-grandmother’s recipe of putting three perfect veal, lamb, and pork meatballs in a plastic bag under your pillow while you sleep.”
Paul Hollywood
“In Britain, we cure our hangovers by repeatedly feeding an eel some mushy peas until it throws up directly into our mouths.”
Cat Cora
“Foie gras. Nothing restores my liver like eating the liver of a lesser beast.”
Rick Bayless
“When you’ve spent four straight hours drinking Bloody Marys from Los Angeles to Chicago, my shrimp torta will be waiting for you in Terminal 1.”
