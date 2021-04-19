Celebrity Chefs Explain Their Favorite Cooking Hacks

You may feel like you’re a professional chef when you’re in the kitchen, but could you really cook like one? We spoke to several successful culinary moguls and asked them to describe their favorite cooking hacks.
Thomas Keller
Thomas Keller
“This is a bit advanced for non-chefs, but I use a tool known as a ‘knife.’”
Wolfgang Puck
Wolfgang Puck
“First you must cook delicious food. Then you must sell worse versions of this food in airports.”
Chipotle Line Cook
Chipotle Line Cook
“I mean, I pretty much just do what they tell me.”
Mario Batali
Mario Batali
“My biggest tip? When Googling me, make sure you include the word ‘recipe’ and don’t click anything else.”
Michael Symon
Michael Symon
“My skills were forged in the fires of culinary Irkalla, born of the limbo between dream and sleep. No mortal hacks exist that lead to my signature Fat Doug pastrami burger.”
Rachael Ray
Rachael Ray
“My favorite shortcut while cooking is putting something in the oven and pulling it out moments later, perfectly cooked, from my second magic oven.”
Curtis Stone
Curtis Stone
“Seventy percent of ingredients can be replaced with dirt, and only about half of the people notice.”
Ina Garten
Ina Garten
“Stick with simple recipes your family loves. Jeffery eats 10 roast chickens a day.”
Emeril Lagasse
Emeril Lagasse
“As your guests go to take their first bite, if you stand behind them and make the ‘Mmmm’ noise at the right volume, sometimes they’ll think that it’s them making that noise, and they’ll think that they’re actually enjoying the meal a lot.”
Julia Child
Julia Child
“Unfortunately, all of my cooking hacks are now only available to those who have passed onto the other side.”
Carla Hall
Carla Hall
“A lot of people won’t tell you this, but you shouldn’t eat chicken raw.”
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay
“People are always surprised when I tell them the secret to a perfect beef Wellington is several decades of experience in professional kitchens where beef Wellington is on the menu.”
Marcus Samuelsson
Marcus Samuelsson
“The food will taste way better when it’s served at a restaurant that has your name on it.”
Molly Yeh
Molly Yeh
“It sends a powerful message to each house guest when you top each serving of mac and cheese with bullet casings.”
Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri
“While seasoning, keep in mind that life is a meaningless ruse, a hapless farce which we toil in vain to imbue with meaning. So go nuts with the hot sauce.”
Paula Deen
Paula Deen
“My manager says I really can’t talk to the press anymore.”
Nigella Lawson
Nigella Lawson
“With the price of bottled water these days, installing a faucet in your kitchen could be the best investment you ever make.”
Tom Colicchio
Tom Colicchio
“Salt throughout, not just at the beginning. You should be pouring salt into your guests’ mouths as they eat your dish.”
Andrew Zimmern
Andrew Zimmern
“If you accidentally give your guests salmonella poisoning, just act like the severe diarrhea and fever are a part of the dish and your guests will never notice the difference.”
Rick Bayless
Rick Bayless
“When you’re cooking authentic Mexican cuisine, the best hack I know is to be a white guy from Oklahoma.”
All slides
- Celebrity Chefs Explain Their Favorite Cooking Hacks
- Thomas Keller
- Wolfgang Puck
- Chipotle Line Cook
- Mario Batali
- Michael Symon
- Rachael Ray
- Curtis Stone
- Ina Garten
- Emeril Lagasse
- Julia Child
- Carla Hall
- Gordon Ramsay
- Marcus Samuelsson
- Molly Yeh
- Guy Fieri
- Paula Deen
- Nigella Lawson
- Tom Colicchio
- Andrew Zimmern
- Rick Bayless