Celebrity Couples Explain What Made Their Marriages Last

If you think maintaining a healthy relationship is hard, try doing it in the limelight. We asked several celebrity couples to explain the secrets of their successful marriages, and here’s what they said.
Meryl Streep And Don Gummer
“I tell him I love him every day. Even if I don’t mean it. He can’t tell. I’m that good at acting.”
Barbra Streisand And Lil Wayne
“We’re both very private people, and that helps us keep our intimacy. A lot of people don’t even realize we’ve been married for 15 years.”
Beyoncé And Jay-Z
“The key to any long-lasting relationship is having shared interests and deeply entangled financial liabilities.”
Portia de Rossi And Ellen DeGeneres
“I just do exactly what Ellen says and make sure to never upset her or make her angry, ever.”
Emily Blunt And John Krasinski
“I had a huge jealousy problem at first, but once Jim explained to me that Pam was a fictional character on his television show The Office, our relationship got much better.”
Sacha Baron Cohen And Isla Fisher
“After 19 years together, it’s safe to say I’ve finally gotten used to that weird voice Sacha does whenever he talks like a British man.”
Dax Shepard And Kristen Bell
“Trust is important. She’s the only one I’ve ever told what Dax is short for.”
Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson
“Piss play.”
Barack And Michelle Obama
“Blackmail.”
Alexis Ohanian And Serena Williams
“As the cofounder of Reddit, I often post on AskReddit asking, ‘If you were married to Serena Williams, what would you do to make your marriage last?’ The replies have been immensely helpful.”
Chrissy Teigen And John Legend
“If there’s one facet of our relationship that I would recommend to any couple trying to make things work, it’s having hundreds of millions of dollars.”
David And Victoria Beckham
“We’ve gone to counseling for years. Not necessarily because we need it, but more because it gives us a break from all the sex we’re having.”
Nick And Vanessa Lachey
“Any time we fight, we just remember that we have the same last name and that brings us closer than ever.”
Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick
“Ally Sheedy predicted that our marriage would end in divorce, and we would both rather die than prove that smug fucker right.”
Megan Rapinoe And Sue Bird
“We’ve been volleying a soccer ball back and forth for the last four years and at this point, neither of us wants to break that streak.”
Danny DeVito And Rhea Perlman
“Sometimes we swap places with each other to see if anyone is paying attention.”
Prince William And Kate Middleton
“On special occasions, I’ll let Kate speak to her family to insist that she’s doing fine and has never been happier.”
Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis
“We recommend being the sole witnesses to a murder. That’s a bond that will last a lifetime.”
George And Amal Clooney
“My advice? Be George Clooney if possible.”
Sarah Michelle Gellar And Freddie Prinze Jr.
“If either of us were still famous, who knows how things would have gone.”
