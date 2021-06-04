Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

Entertainment

Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

Illustration for article titled Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

Unless you’re living in a one bedroom with nothing but a mattress, there’s always room to downsize! The Onion asked several celebrity designers to give us their best home decluttering tips, and this is what they said.

Advertisement

2 / 23

Joanna Gaines

Joanna Gaines

Illustration for article titled Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

“I’m so obsessed with sheds now. Put a shed for storage in each room of your house, and it will change your life.”

Advertisement

3 / 23

Tiffany Brooks

Tiffany Brooks

Illustration for article titled Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

“Glue googly eyes and draw a smile on each item you own. If you then get mad at that object and have an argument with it, you know that you don’t belong together.”

Advertisement

4 / 23

Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo

Illustration for article titled Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

“I roll every sock I own into one gigantic sock ball. That way I don’t have a bunch of smaller sock balls wreaking havoc.”

Advertisement

5 / 23

The Property Brothers

The Property Brothers

Illustration for article titled Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

“We don’t know. We just give all our trash to our third brother.”

Advertisement

6 / 23

David Bromstad

David Bromstad

Illustration for article titled Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

“My advice is to cram every single one of your earthly possessions into a room that I call the Furniture Pit. Then lock the door and weld it shut to ensure that you don’t get tempted to remove any of the furniture and clutter the rest of your perfectly empty house.”

Advertisement

7 / 23

Bobby Berk

Bobby Berk

Illustration for article titled Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

“Everything in your home should be functional. Your microwave, blender, and refrigerator should all do something so that they’re not just taking up space for no reason.”

Advertisement

8 / 23

Joanna Teplin

Joanna Teplin

Illustration for article titled Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

“Oh, I can tell you how to declutter. Gonna cost you $200k, though.”

Advertisement

9 / 23

Rose Uniacke

Rose Uniacke

Illustration for article titled Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

“In my experience, the best way to declutter a home is to remind your client David Beckham that no one gives a shit about looking at his 2008 and 2012 ESPY Awards for Best MLS Player.”

Advertisement

10 / 23

Nate Berkus

Nate Berkus

Illustration for article titled Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

“Take all the pictures you have of your children and throw them away. Your children hate you.”

Advertisement

11 / 23

Clea Shearer

Clea Shearer

Illustration for article titled Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

“Take four boxes and label them as ‘trash,’ ‘donate,’ ‘keep,’ and ‘relocate.’ Now sleep in the trash box overnight.”

Advertisement

12 / 23

Christina Haack

Christina Haack

Illustration for article titled Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

“Let several goats loose in your living room, and they’ll slowly gnaw away at everything.”

Advertisement

13 / 23

Chip Gaines

Chip Gaines

Illustration for article titled Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

“I label my rooms so I know exactly where they are. After I labeled my bathroom, I had an easier time remembering that this is where I go to urinate.”

Advertisement

14 / 23

Leanne Ford

Leanne Ford

Illustration for article titled Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

“You’d be surprised by just how much you can fit under the bed: shoes, blankets, gun safes, ammunition, body armor, night vision goggles, gas masks—these things don’t need to crowd your armory.”

Advertisement

15 / 23

Jonathan Adler

Jonathan Adler

Illustration for article titled Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

“When my house has too many things in it, I simply buy another house and put some of the items in the new one.”

Advertisement

16 / 23

Alison Victoria

Alison Victoria

Illustration for article titled Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

“Sometimes, I just light a match and whatever survives gets to stay.”

Advertisement

17 / 23

Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa

Illustration for article titled Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

“Add a towel rack to your linen closet. How did you not think of that, dumbass?”

Advertisement

18 / 23

Emily Henderson

Emily Henderson

Illustration for article titled Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

“An easy tip for anyone at home is to just leave their door ajar every time they leave the house. Eventually, strangers will come and declutter for you so that you don’t have to hire a whole crew.”

Advertisement

19 / 23

Jasmine Roth

Jasmine Roth

Illustration for article titled Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

“Reclaim your garage as a storage space! You will need to drive out the raccoons, but word on the street is that there’s internal power struggles there you can leverage.”

Advertisement

20 / 23

Hilary Farr

Hilary Farr

Illustration for article titled Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

“If you don’t need it, flush it.”

Advertisement

21 / 23

Ty Pennington

Ty Pennington

Illustration for article titled Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

“Knock down walls to open up space. Once you start knocking down the exterior walls and the roof collapses, then everything opens up and the clutter melts away.”

Advertisement

22 / 23

Shea and Syd McGee

Shea and Syd McGee

Illustration for article titled Celebrity Designers Describe Their Home Decluttering Tips

“Every home could benefit from being spruced up by a third-party with a Netflix budget.”

Advertisement

23 / 23