Now this is the sort of thing you don’t see everyday! The iconic raccoon that inspired stealth gaming antihero Sly Cooper just made a public appearance for the first time in years to lunge out and bite a child.

This is a celebrity sighting for the ages, folks!



According to local animal control workers, the influential raccoon had been rattling around inside of a trash can in Davenport, IA when it leaped out at an 8 -year-old girl, inflicting a severe bite wound and several scratches that will be set off the nostalgia sensors of anyone who loved the original Sly Cooper back in 2002. What’s especially cool is that the celebrity raccoon—who served as the basis for Sucker Punch’s inspired cell-shaded design—really seemed to be in full Sly Cooper stealth mode as he skulked off into the woods with a piece of rotting garbage between his claws.

Obviously, this is a real treat for anyone looking for insight into the thought process behind the influential series that brought some welcome variety to the platformer genre. Unfortunately, the child was taken to intensive care as a precaution given that our favorite raccoon appeared to be foaming from the mouth.



But, hey, that’s just what you get when you mess with the rightful heir of the Thievius Raccoonus himself!

