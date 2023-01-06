Celebrity Thinking About Getting Pilot’s License

LOS ANGELES—Saying it seemed like something he was supposed to do given his level of income and public renown, local celebrity Chris Hemsworth was reportedly thinking Friday about getting his pilot’s license. “I was just wondering what I should do now that I have a bunch of money and free time, and it just hit me—I should train to fly small aircraft,” said Hemsworth, adding that he’d spoken to other celebrities about getting a pilot’s license and the celebrities all told him they were thinking about getting one too. “I honestly never dreamed about being a pilot growing up, and never even cared that much about planes, but ever since I became a celebrity, it’s something I’ve really started to consider. It would be something interesting to put in the ‘personal life’ section of my Wikipedia page, as well. Then I could talk about it in interviews and say something about how I like the freedom of flying a plane, and how it gives me a chance to see the world beneath me from a new perspective. I also think an Instagram picture of me wearing a headset in a plane every so often would be really fun for me and my fans.” Hemsworth added that he was also looking forward to reading news stories about him barely surviving a small single-plane crash after unadvisedly taking his aircraft out during a storm.

