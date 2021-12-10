Mortgage company Better.com CEO Vishal Garg drew criticism after informing about 900 employees over a Zoom call that they were all “terminated, effective immediately,” citing changes in the market for the mass layoffs. What do you think?

“Yeah, in retrospec t, he probably should have had someone from HR fire them abruptly over Zoom instead.” Graham Hough, Disguise Maker

“Who doesn’t need the gift of extra time around the holidays?” Heidi Golembiewski, Street Namer