Pay for CEOs who run the biggest U.S. companies soared 17.1% in 2021, up to a median of $14.5 million. What do you think?

“That doesn’t even keep up with four times the rate of inflation.” Ross Navarro, Android Engineer

“I hope they at least got a bonus on top of that.” David Kaplowitz, Patent Owner

“Well, that should shut up all the people whining about wages.” Alana Malki, Support Specialist