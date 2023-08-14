America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
Local

CEO Promotes Self To Senior CEO

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled CEO Promotes Self To Senior CEO

ATLANTA—Sharing the exciting news with employees in a company-wide email, William Tannahill, the CEO of Broadacre Industries, announced Monday that he had promoted himself to senior CEO. “I’d like to take a moment to congratulate myself on a job well done,” said Tannahill, who noted that in addition to a change of title, the promotion would come with a modest pay bump of a few hundred thousand dollars. “This long-overdue promotion comes after years of toughing it out as a chief executive officer. In addition to my current day-to-day duties of creating no value, I will take on the increased responsibilities of being an enormous drain on the entire company. Congratulations, me! I deserve it.” At press time, Tannahill was reportedly celebrating by laying off a dozen low-level staffers.

Watch
Report: Your Friends Do Impressions Of You Behind Your Back
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
This Week's Most Viral News: August 11, 2023
Friday 11:44AM
Flat-Earthers Explain Why The Earth Is Flat
Wednesday 7:54AM