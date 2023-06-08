AUSTIN, TX—Seeking to provide encouragement to his employees and motivate them to succeed, local CEO Steve Colton sent a company-wide email Thursday that reportedly inspired the staff of tech firm Edgeworth Solutions to start looking for another place to work. “I’d been feeling disillusioned with my job for quite a while, but now that I’ve read our CEO’s vision for addressing the challenges this company faces, I’ve realized I just need to work hard on finding a position somewhere else,” Rebecca Mazin, 35, said of the 500-word message that urged employees to maintain a strong work ethic and continue growing the company despite a lack of any opportunity for promotions or raises. “It’s easy to get discouraged, which is why I’m so grateful to Steve for helping me realize I have what it takes to reach out to my contacts and see if they know about any openings that would be a good fit. This email reminded me how important it is to have a boss who values my work, and it’s emboldened me to go work for a boss who does.” At press time, sources confirmed the employees at Edgeworth Solutions were more productive than they had been in years, staying late and putting in long hours to update their résumés and browse job boards.