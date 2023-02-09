CEOs Explain How They Are Celebrating Black History Month

Sundar Pichai, Google

“What are we going to do? What are we going to DO?!? Let me tell you what Google has ALREADY FUCKING DONE FOR BLACK PEOPLE, okay? We did an MLK Google Doodle. Multiple MLK Doodles, in fact. We did a Sojourner Truth Doodle. We did a Rosa Parks Doodle. We did a Juneteenth Doodle. We did an Audre Lorde Doodle, for fuck’s sake! B.B. King. Ida B. Wells. Langston Hughes. We did a Dorothy Height Doodle. No one even fucking knows who that is! You think anyone would know about Dorothy fucking Height without the Doodle? No. But the Doodle remembers. The Doodle remembers it all, and we at Google will not take any more BULLSHIT, because it’s never enough for you people, is it? No! No! To the African American community, I say: Your history wouldn’t be fucking anywhere without the Doodle! Do you realize how much goddamn lighthearted awareness we’ve brought to your cause? But of course we get NO CREDIT from the FUCKING MEDIA, who are IMPUGNING our GODDAMN DOODLES.”