CEOs Explain How They Are Celebrating Black History Month

CEOs Explain How They Are Celebrating Black History Month

Jamie Dimon, Chase
Jamie Dimon, Chase

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta

“I am going to challenge myself to read 10 words written by Black authors this month.”

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta

Elon Musk, Twitter

“I will temporarily desegregate the Metaverse.”

Elon Musk, Twitter

Dirk Van De Put, Oreo

“I’m going to unban civil rights groups for a few days.”

Dirk Van De Put, Oreo

Jane Fraser, Citigroup

“I don’t know, what, do you guys want, like, an all-Black Oreo or something?”

Jane Fraser, Citigroup

Mike Roman, 3M

“Definitely something that is both offensive and inadvisable, that’s for sure.”

Mike Roman, 3M

Damon Hininger, CoreCivic

“We are honoring Black communities by polluting them even more with new factories.”

Damon Hininger, CoreCivic

Doug McMillon, Walmart

“We’re encouraging our private prison guards to go a little easier on the Black inmates.”

Doug McMillon, Walmart

Charles Scharf, Wells Fargo

“The Walton family is pleased to announce they’ve adopted the first Black Walmart heir.”

Charles Scharf, Wells Fargo

Satya Nadella, Microsoft

“We’re opening up fake accounts using the names of prominent civil rights leaders.”

Satya Nadella, Microsoft

Tim Cook, Apple

“Same thing I do every Black History Month: fly to my estate in the Seychelles on February 1 and fly back on March 1.”

Tim Cook, Apple

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber

“Oh, phew. I’m glad another one of these rolled around so I can deflect from the shit going on in Xinjiang.”

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber

Kathy Warden, Northrop Grumman

“I am going to take money away from Black employees, spend it on several big showy billboards making us seem like a diverse company, and then immediately lay off those Black employees.”

Kathy Warden, Northrop Grumman

Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway

“In tribute to the activist Marcus Garvey, we’re putting a Pan-African flag on all the missiles we manufacture.”

Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway

Daymond John, FUBU

“See, this is everyone’s problem. All we want to talk about is race, when in America, the more significant dimension of inequality to analyze is class, wherein I am also at moral fault for perpetuating oppression.”

Daymond John, FUBU

Marvin Ellison, Lowe's

“FUBU has no plans to honor Black people at this time. Thank you.”

Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s

Bob Iger, Disney

“As one of a very few Black CEOs, I’m celebrating by not allowing any criticism of myself as an employer this month.”

Bob Iger, Disney

Marc Benioff, Salesforce

“An animated short about like, I don’t know, a little girl growing up in Harlem in the 1920s from a talking saxophone’s point-of-view.”

Marc Benioff, Salesforce

Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar

“I’m going to subject our entire 70,000-person workforce to the most cringeworthy Black history PowerPoint you’ve ever seen. Misrepresented MLK quotes, urgings to read White Fragility, ham-fisted appeals to vague and totally unworkable notions of justice, attempts to relate Rosa Parks’ brave advocacy to Salesforce’s corporate goals—it’ll all be there. Our Black employees are going to be really uncomfortable.”

Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar

Sundar Pichai, Google

“Diversity tractor.”

Sundar Pichai, Google

Brian Moynihan, Bank Of America

“What are we going to do? What are we going to DO?!? Let me tell you what Google has ALREADY FUCKING DONE FOR BLACK PEOPLE, okay? We did an MLK Google Doodle. Multiple MLK Doodles, in fact. We did a Sojourner Truth Doodle. We did a Rosa Parks Doodle. We did a Juneteenth Doodle. We did an Audre Lorde Doodle, for fuck’s sake! B.B. King. Ida B. Wells. Langston Hughes. We did a Dorothy Height Doodle. No one even fucking knows who that is! You think anyone would know about Dorothy fucking Height without the Doodle? No. But the Doodle remembers. The Doodle remembers it all, and we at Google will not take any more BULLSHIT, because it’s never enough for you people, is it? No! No! To the African American community, I say: Your history wouldn’t be fucking anywhere without the Doodle! Do you realize how much goddamn lighthearted awareness we’ve brought to your cause? But of course we get NO CREDIT from the FUCKING MEDIA, who are IMPUGNING our GODDAMN DOODLES.”

Brian Moynihan, Bank Of America

Meghan Davis, Thinx

“I am going to invite Bill Cosby into the office to do a Q and A with employees.”

Meghan Davis, Thinx



“By highlighting all the amazing contributions and social progress that white women have made.”

