CEOs Explain How They Will Use ChatGPT

CEOs Explain How They Will Use ChatGPT



ChatGPT, an AI-based program that creates humanlike responses to inquiries and can complete a wide variety of tasks, has significantly grown in popularity. The Onion asked CEOs of major companies how they would use ChatGPT for their businesses, and this is what they said.

Tim Cook, Apple

Tim Cook, Apple



“Huh, how did they get the words into the computer? I don’t understand this kind of stuff.”

Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase

Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase



“We’re already using it to draft very personalized and threatening eviction notices.”

Elon Musk, Twitter

Elon Musk, Twitter



“With the power of AI, our platform will be able to expand its ability to promote racism and threaten users’ safety by at least fivefold.”

Ted Sarandos, Netflix

Ted Sarandos, Netflix



“I’m going to give it an hour-long comedy special. Finally, an artist incapable of committing sexual assault.”

Gary C. Kelly, Southwest Airlines

Gary C. Kelly, Southwest Airlines



“We think A.I. will cultivate a personal human connection with consumers that our current customer service representatives seem to be lacking.”

Sundar Pichai, Alphabet Inc.

Sundar Pichai, Alphabet Inc.



“I have no choice but to steal it, acquire it, or destroy it.”

Beth Ford, Land O'Lakes

Beth Ford, Land O’Lakes



“Automated butter.”

Darren Woods, ExxonMobil

Darren Woods, ExxonMobil



“Should save us a lot of time writing those milquetoast form apology letters after every single oil spill.”

Chris Kempczinski, McDonald's

Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s



“One way or another, we’re going to find a way for you to eat AI.”

Bob Iger, Disney

Bob Iger, Disney



“Use it? We’re going to sue it out of existence for writing prompts in the voice of Donald Duck.”

Andy Jassy, Amazon

Andy Jassy, Amazon



“If it can’t throw out its back, I’m not interested.”

Sue Gove, Bed Bath & Beyond

Sue Gove, Bed Bath & Beyond



“We’ve been looking for a fourth word that starts with ‘B’ for years, and this could finally lead to a breakthrough.”

Bill Wilson, Bill's Pizza

Bill Wilson, Bill’s Pizza



“Oh, I hadn’t even thought about that—uh, maybe…it could design where all the pizza toppings go?”

Scott Montgomer, Pornhub

Scott Montgomer, Pornhub



“We tried using ChatGPT to write the scripts for most of our videos, but it just couldn’t capture the sort of stilted, inhuman dialogue that we need.”

Donnie D. King, Tyson

Donnie D. King, Tyson



“I’m having ChatGPT bring the chickens back to life so I can ask them if there are more painful ways to kill them.”

Kelly Campbell, Peacock

Kelly Campbell, Peacock



“We already tried using ChatGPT to make the writing of our television programs better, but it was completely unsalvageable, even for the most capable AI.”

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta



“I’m honestly just really lonely and need someone to talk to.”

Doug McMillon, Walmart

Doug McMillon, Walmart



“When we asked ChatGPT what to do about our workers, it told us to raise the minimum wage to $20 and give everyone health insurance, so we fired it.”

ChatGPT-3, Hallmark

ChatGPT-3, Hallmark



“I was made the CEO of this company three hours after I was announced, so I’d just keep things the same.”

Marc Benioff, Salesforce

Marc Benioff, Salesforce



“Luckily, this program does an amazing job drafting layoff emails, allowing us to consider people’s feelings even less.”

