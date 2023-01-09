CEOs Explain Why They Oppose A 4-Day Workweek

CEOs Explain Why They Oppose A 4-Day Workweek

Image for article titled CEOs Explain Why They Oppose A 4-Day Workweek

While European companies have begun experimenting with four-day workweeks, American companies have yet to adopt the practice. The Onion asked American CEOs to explain why they oppose a shorter workweek, and this is what they said.

Tim Cook (Apple)

Image for article titled CEOs Explain Why They Oppose A 4-Day Workweek

“My employees are beautiful, and every second that I spend not looking at them is absolute agony.”

David M. Solomon (Goldman Sachs)

Image for article titled CEOs Explain Why They Oppose A 4-Day Workweek

“I wouldn’t want to strain my employees by making them cram all 80 hours of the workweek into four days.”

Howard Schultz (Starbucks)

Image for article titled CEOs Explain Why They Oppose A 4-Day Workweek

“Studies show people with two days off tend to just get drunk and watch TV, but people with three days off tend to organize nationwide militant wildcat strikes.”

Bob Iger (Disney)

Image for article titled CEOs Explain Why They Oppose A 4-Day Workweek

“If I only have enough work for one day, why should I be forced to work for three more?”

Larry Ellison (Oracle)

Image for article titled CEOs Explain Why They Oppose A 4-Day Workweek

“Was all for it until I found out they expected to leave the factory at some point in those four days.”

Bill Gates (The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation)

Image for article titled CEOs Explain Why They Oppose A 4-Day Workweek

“Shorter workweeks won’t bring my wife back.”

Alon Matas (BetterHelp)

Image for article titled CEOs Explain Why They Oppose A 4-Day Workweek

“Having more burnt-out, mentally ill people is better for business.”

Mark Zuckerberg (Meta)

Image for article titled CEOs Explain Why They Oppose A 4-Day Workweek

“But that’s one less day people are forced to hang out with me.”

Doug McMillon (Walmart)

Image for article titled CEOs Explain Why They Oppose A 4-Day Workweek

“Our employees are more than welcome to take time off from their second or third jobs.”

Michele Buck (Hershey’s)

Image for article titled CEOs Explain Why They Oppose A 4-Day Workweek

“God forbid our harvesters have the free time to get swept up as child soldiers.”

Sundar Pichai (Alphabet)

Image for article titled CEOs Explain Why They Oppose A 4-Day Workweek

“I can understand needing time off because I have a family, but then what do all my workers need time off for?”

Bob Dudley (BP)

Image for article titled CEOs Explain Why They Oppose A 4-Day Workweek

“Friday’s our busiest day for catastrophic oil spills.” ​

Elon Musk (Twitter)

Image for article titled CEOs Explain Why They Oppose A 4-Day Workweek

“That means the weekend gets longer and I have to spend more time with the kids when it’s my turn per the custody agreement.”

Jamie Dimon (JPMorgan Chase)

Image for article titled CEOs Explain Why They Oppose A 4-Day Workweek

“If employees only come in Monday through Thursday, when exactly is casual Friday supposed to happen?”

Dara Khosrowshahi (Uber)

Image for article titled CEOs Explain Why They Oppose A 4-Day Workweek

“I’m good with a four-day workweek if the next workweek starts when the four days are up.”

Marc Benioff (Salesforce)

Image for article titled CEOs Explain Why They Oppose A 4-Day Workweek

“That would make the weekend like, what, 20 days? That’s way too much time off.”

Andy Jassy (Amazon)

Image for article titled CEOs Explain Why They Oppose A 4-Day Workweek

“Breaking employees’ spirits requires them to work a minimum of five days each week.”

Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway)

Image for article titled CEOs Explain Why They Oppose A 4-Day Workweek

“What if the fifth day is your birthday? I don’t want you missing out on the office party. Come into work just in case.”

