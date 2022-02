French champagne sales rebounded last year to a record $5.7 billion, 14% above the pre-pandemic high, as the relaxation of pandemic-related curbs fueled a surge in exports, notably to the United States. What do you think?

“I’m just glad the grap es are working again.” Alejandra Pinder, Mall Pianist

“I was told a bawdy toast would cure Delta.” Geoff Tartaglioni, Zipper Designer