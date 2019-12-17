Chance The Rapper Cancels 2020 Tour

Citing family responsibilities and scheduling conflicts, Chicago-based musician Chance the Rapper canceled his 2020 tour while announcing plans to spend time to develop new music. What do you think?
“Good for him for reaching the stage in his career where he has hundreds of thousands of fans to piss off.”
Chelsea Rivas • Media Collector
“Intriguing. And this, ‘Chance The Rapper,’ what sort of music does he make?”
Rod Bailey • Soup Ladler
“In their defense, it must be hard to get all five members of Chance The Rapper’s schedules to line up.”
William Mullen • Cathedral Roofer