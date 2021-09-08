PHILADELPHIA—Decrying a “softer” game that has players wearing shoes instead of playing in bare feet on a hay court, Charles Barkley took to local talk radio Wednesday to insist that modern NBA stars would not score more than 10 points per game in the tougher 1400s era. “There’s barely any contact in today’s game, but you used to be able to crossbow a guy to keep him out of the paint,” said Barkley, who singled out Sixers’ center Joel Embiid for taking too many jump shots instead of imposing himself with a halberd. “These players are so pampered with their private flights—I’d like to see one of them thrive after a transa tlantic trip across ocean waters. Everybody’s trying to buddy up and make super teams. Back then, you’d lose half of your teammates to dysentery by All-Star break.” At press time, Barkley insisted the invention of the basketball had irreparably ruined the game.

