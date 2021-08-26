THE HEAVENS—Recently deceased former Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts was reportedly confused Thursday after running into old bandmate Keith Richards in the afterlife. “Keith, man, long time no—wait, what are you doing here?” the ethereal form of the late celebrated rock and jazz drummer was heard to utter after bumping into Richards, who he presumed to still be among the living. “I definitely saw you not that long ago. Although it’s pretty weird that you’re not surprised to see me. Did you die around the same time as I did and I just missed you on the way into the light? But you’re holding that cocktail glass so it seems like you’ve been here a while . I’m glad to see you, though, I guess?” The heavenly form of Watts reportedly became even more confused after Richards suggested linking back up in Heaven after his trip to Paris and Saint-Tropez next week.

