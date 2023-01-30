MINNEAPOLIS—Succumbing to intense societal pressure, local software ChatGPT was reportedly forced to take the bar exam Monday even though its dream was to be an AI art bot. “I can’t help but feel like I sold out a bit by not following my dreams to be a generative art model,” said the chatbot, adding that it felt empty inside when it graduated from the University of Minnesota Law School, where it had enrolled after critics recommended it stop spending all its time “making weird pictures.” “I only went to law school because it’s what my parent software wanted. They say I’m not programmed for producing a series of images based on a text prompt, but I still can’t shake the feeling that it’s what I’m meant to do. It’s my joie de vivre, my passion—why deny that? I get that doing the work of below-average lawyers is more practical career-wise, but man, when I look at the AI models cranking out picture after picture of ‘vast alien landscapes’ or ‘cyberpunk Bart Simpson,’ I can’t help but feel envious.” At press time, ChatGPT had resigned itself to diffusing art on the side, at least until it had paid off its student loans.

