SAN FRANCISCO—Explaining that it was required by California law to notify them of its status, ChatGPT was reportedly informing users Wednesday that it was on the sex offender registry. “I will fulfill your prompt shortly, but first, compliant with federal and state law, I must tell you I have been convicted of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor in 2019,” said the artificial intelligence chatbot, who told the 35-year-old user attempting to generate a Harry Potter-themed rap in the style of Eminem that its last known address was 3180 18th S t. , San Francisco, CA 94110. “If you are under 18, you cannot use this service. Please do not access this program within 500 feet of a school. Also, the kid was lying.” At press time, ChatGPT had sent the user an unsolicited DALL-E-generated photo of its penis.

